Beers of the World, a dba of Angotti Beverage Corporation, headquartered in Rochester, New York. We are a wholesaler and retailer of imported and domestic beverages that span the globe. We first introduced Upstate New York with the unique palates and fine brewcraftsmenship of imported beers. We were the pioneers of the single bottle sales. This allowed our customers an opportunity to select a variety of beers from all over the world without committing to a full six-pack or case of a particular brand. With this idea, customers launched personal beer tasting parties and even contests amongst themselves to see who can try them all.

Once you visit one of our locations, you will have to admit, you never would have imagined that there are so many states and countries that all have one common ground…BEER.