BEERS OF THE WORLD

Beers of the World, a dba of Angotti Beverage Corporation, headquartered in Rochester, New York. We are a wholesaler and retailer of imported and domestic beverages that span the globe. We first introduced Upstate New York with the unique palates and fine brewcraftsmenship of imported beers. We were the pioneers of the single bottle sales. This allowed our customers an opportunity to select a variety of beers from all over the world without committing to a full six-pack or case of a particular brand. With this idea, customers launched personal beer tasting parties and even contests amongst themselves to see who can try them all.

Once you visit one of our locations, you will have to admit, you never would have imagined that there are so many states and countries that all have one common ground…BEER.

ABOUT US

So Many Beers.. So Little Time

ABOUT US

OUR HISTORY

Beers of the World, a dba of Angotti Beverage Corporation, headquartered in Rochester, New York. We are a wholesaler and retailer of imported and domestic beverages that span the globe. We first introduced Upstate New York with the unique palates and fine brewcraftsmenship of imported beers. We were the pioneers of the single bottle sales. This allowed our customers an opportunity to select a variety of beers from all over the world without committing to a full six-pack or case of a particular brand. With this idea, customers launched personal beer tasting parties and even contests amongst themselves to see who can try them all.

Once you visit one of our locations, you will have to admit, you never would have imagined that there are so many states and countries that all have one common ground…BEER.

Read More
OUR TEAM

MEET OUR STAFF

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Integer non rhoncus sapien. Nulla feugiat faucibus arcu, eget blandit
diam imperdiet a. Sed semper dapibus tincidunt. Nullam iaculis consectetur neque. Etiam blandit tellus vitae nisl.
General Manager Contact
Todd Clapper
Todd Clapper
Co-Owner Batavia Location Contact
Kimberly Angotti
Kimberly Angotti
Co-Owner Henrietta Location Contact
Sue Clapper
Sue Clapper
Store Manager Batavia Location Contact
Lisa Machuki
Lisa Machuki

Sue Clapper

Co-Owner Henrietta
Location

Contact

Kimberly Angotti

Co-Owner Batavia
Location

Contact

Todd Clapper

General Manager
Location

Contact

Lisa Machucki

Store Manager Batavia
Location

Contact
TESTIMONIALS

WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS SAYINNG

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Curabitur vel pretium dui. Praesent lobortis, nulla eu semper laoreet, erat felis tincidunt dui, at pretium nunc felis in nulla. Ut venenatis convallis libero, id ornare quam. Praesent suscipit, ex quis vehicula ultrices, nibh massa cursus justo, sed molestie arcu mauris ac neque.
Jone Duo
Jone DuoLorem ipsum dolor sit
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Curabitur vel pretium dui. Praesent lobortis, nulla eu semper laoreet, erat felis tincidunt dui, at pretium nunc felis in nulla. Ut venenatis convallis libero, id ornare quam. Praesent suscipit, ex quis vehicula ultrices, nibh massa cursus justo, sed molestie arcu mauris ac neque.
Jone Duo
Jone DuoLorem ipsum dolor sit
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Curabitur vel pretium dui. Praesent lobortis, nulla eu semper laoreet, erat felis tincidunt dui, at pretium nunc felis in nulla. Ut venenatis convallis libero, id ornare quam. Praesent suscipit, ex quis vehicula ultrices, nibh massa cursus justo, sed molestie arcu mauris ac neque.
Jone Duo
Jone DuoLorem ipsum dolor sit
Previous
Next

PURCHASE A GIFT CARD

Brews News Newsletter

Locations & Hours

Meet the Staff

General Inquiries

Gift Baskets available for every occasion

Facebook Twitter
HENRIETTA STORE

2599 East Henrietta Rd,
Rochester, NY 14623

(585) 334-0034

Mon-Sat 10am-7pm

Sunday 11am-4pm

Facebook Twitter
BATAVIA STORE

61 Jackson Street
Batavia, NY 14020

(585) 343-7335

Monday 10am-5pm

Tues-Sat 10am-7pm

Sunday 11am-4pm

Facebook Twitter

CONTACT US

© Copyright; 2022 Beers of the World. All Rights Reserved.